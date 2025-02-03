JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Holdings Lowered by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 6.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $25,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.62. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

