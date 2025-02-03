JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Cut by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 6.4% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

