JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 4.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $59,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

