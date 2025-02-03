Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.93

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDOPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.928 per share on Sunday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Judo Capital’s previous interim dividend of $1.92.
Judo Capital Price Performance
Judo Capital Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
