Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kambi Group Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of KMBIF stock traded up C$1.44 on Friday, reaching C$11.20. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. Kambi Group has a 1 year low of C$8.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.04.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

