Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kambi Group Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of KMBIF stock traded up C$1.44 on Friday, reaching C$11.20. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. Kambi Group has a 1 year low of C$8.97 and a 1 year high of C$13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.04.
Kambi Group Company Profile
