Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.7 days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

