Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Update

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.7 days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF remained flat at $4.20 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Kingsoft Company Profile
