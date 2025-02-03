KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in KLA were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

KLAC opened at $738.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $675.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.79. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.32.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

