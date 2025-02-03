KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,294,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,671,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,156,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,606,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after buying an additional 457,296 shares during the period.

VFLO opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

