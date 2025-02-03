KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,268,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,522.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,022,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $51.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

