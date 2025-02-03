KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $270.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

