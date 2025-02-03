KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,171 shares of company stock worth $5,786,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $200.63 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

