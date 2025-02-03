KPP Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,451,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,080,000 after acquiring an additional 271,029 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

