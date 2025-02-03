KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

