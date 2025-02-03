KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,894 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 0.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

