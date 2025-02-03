KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 95,252 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,252 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

