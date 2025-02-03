KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

