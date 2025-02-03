Lancaster Colony (LANC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $495.43 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC opened at $168.74 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $215.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

