Lazari Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 209,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

DISV opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

