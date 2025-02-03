Lazari Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,348,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $443.75 and a 12 month high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $501.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $549.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

