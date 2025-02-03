Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $223.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.08.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

