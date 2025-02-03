Lazari Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.50 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

