Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $290.59 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $295.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

