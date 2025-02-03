Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 0.4% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM opened at $55.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.