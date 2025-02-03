Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 219.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

