Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Purchases 405,202 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 891.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,397,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 147,714 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

