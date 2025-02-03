Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $543.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $490.05 and a twelve month high of $633.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $546.41 and a 200-day moving average of $550.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

