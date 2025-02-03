Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Purchases 9,124 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

