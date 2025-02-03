Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Takes Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,347 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,631,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,599,000.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLUT opened at $266.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $284.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FLUT. Barclays upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.