Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

