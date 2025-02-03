Leisure Capital Management Buys 10,548 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

PULS opened at $49.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

