Leisure Capital Management Has $595,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 946,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,628,000 after buying an additional 175,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $101.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

