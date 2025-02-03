Leisure Capital Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

