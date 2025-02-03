Leisure Capital Management Sells 2,959 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

