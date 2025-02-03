Leisure Capital Management Sells 714 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

