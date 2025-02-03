Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.36. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $38.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $1,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,585.20. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,032.80. The trade was a 32.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,558. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.