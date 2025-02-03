Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – February 03rd

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, production, or distribution of lithium, a key component in rechargeable batteries used in electronics and electric vehicles. Investing in lithium stocks allows individuals to potentially profit from the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and the transition to clean energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $106.25. 6,903,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,966,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $466.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $80.32. 1,786,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $143.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

