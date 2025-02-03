Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75), with a volume of 36228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.71).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.48. The company has a market cap of £100.87 million, a PE ratio of 677.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

