LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.44. 1,368,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

