Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

