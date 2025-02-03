Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $406.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.