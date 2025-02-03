Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $164.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $147.93 and a one year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.