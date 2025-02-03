Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Sells 668 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,472 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,363,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 85.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,976,000 after acquiring an additional 992,739 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 256.5% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,355,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,354,000 after acquiring an additional 975,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 771.5% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,921,000 after acquiring an additional 926,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.04 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.