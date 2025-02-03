Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after purchasing an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,050,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after acquiring an additional 170,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,583,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,185,000 after acquiring an additional 173,127 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

