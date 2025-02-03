Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 1,846,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
Man Wah Company Profile
