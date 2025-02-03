Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,201,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 1,846,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.60 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

