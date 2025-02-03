Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 327 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 327 ($4.02).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 335.80 ($4.13) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 367.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.14. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 229.60 ($2.82) and a one year high of GBX 415.30 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,599.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The retailer reported GBX 14.70 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Marks and Spencer Group will post 26.0113154 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

