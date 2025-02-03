Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,821 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.00 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

