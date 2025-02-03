Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,072 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 6.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.