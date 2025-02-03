Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 38 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,918,000 after purchasing an additional 681,480 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after acquiring an additional 257,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 355,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,838,000 after purchasing an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $290.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.63 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

