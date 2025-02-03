Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 624 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $132.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.12 and a twelve month high of $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

