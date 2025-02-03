Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in January

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MWSNF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.36. 1,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Mawson Gold has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.86.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

